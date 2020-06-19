TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Nina Simone Project has announced the start of a capital campaign to underwrite the construction of the Nina Simone Archive in Tryon.
The NSP says the $2 million capital campaign aims to build the archive at 65 S. Trade Street, just across the street from Nina Simone Plaze, where the 2010 bronze statue of Simone is set. The statue was created by internationally-acclaimed sculptor Zenos Frudakis.
The project says the new archive will house thousands of primary and secondary documents pertaining to Simone's life and legacy in downtown Tryon, not far from her childhood home. The archive would feature rare recordings, scores, personal diaries, letters, and other important pieces of memorabilia.
“This is the logical repository for the primary and secondary documents, memorabilia and ephemera that comprise the life of Nina Simone,” said Dr. Crys Armbrust, founder and chair of the Nina Simone Project. “The archive will also serve as a tourism destination for those who want to celebrate North Carolina’s rich musical heritage.”
Dubbed "the high priestess of soul", Simone was born in Tryon in 1933 and was recognized across the world for her talent and contributions to the arts and activism. Her repertoire included classical, jazz, blues, folk, R&B, gospel, and pop. She passed away in France in 2003, aged 70. Simone’s home was designated America’s 93rd National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation on June 19, 2018.
