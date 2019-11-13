NINETY-SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) Preston Doyle has been working for the town of Ninety Six since April 2019.
He’s in charge of keeping the landscape around the towns square area beautiful and clean. The 36-year-old able to get this job through the Burton Center in Greenwood.
His job consists of watering, picking up trash, weeding, planting flowers, and any general landscape maintenance required.
Preston also has high functioning autism.
“It’s like a puzzle piece, you know you want the picture to turn out good and everybody to be happy so you try to make sure that person fits in their job,” said Joel Smart, the lead employment specialist at the Burton Center.
If you ask Preston what his dream job is, he’ll tell you this is it.
He loves plants, flowers, trees, and shrubs and knows almost everything about them. He spends his time at home reading books about horticulture and birds.
When asked if he feels any different because he has autism, Preston says everybody in this world is different. "You don’t expect everybody to be the same, because if everybody was the same it wouldn’t be right. The world wouldn’t be right.”
