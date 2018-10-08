Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The New Kids On The Block have announced the epic lineup for their 2019 tour!
NKOTB will be joined with special guests, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.
The five groups will be touring North America in a 53 city tour next summer including a stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on July 10.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12 at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 9th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 11th at 10pm local time.
