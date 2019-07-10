Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The New Kids On The Block will be in Greenville tonight as part of their 2019 Mixtape Tour!
NKOTB will be joined with special guests, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.
Tonight's stop in the Upstate is part of a 53 city North American tour.
There are still a few tickets available to tonight's show on Ticketmaster.com, some as cheap as $20 for single seats.
The show starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. and if you're going, don't be late! New Kids On The Block take the stage first, front and center.
