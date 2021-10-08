SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg man accused of multiple crimes was recently located in New Mexico, the New Mexico State Police said.
Officer said they were contacted by South Carolina Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on October 7, 2021. The Sheriff's Office asked the State Police to help them locate a suspect who they believed was in New Mexico.
Officer said the Sheriff's Office informed them that the suspect, 45-year-old David Banacek Tracy, was traveling west along I-40 in a blue SUV towing a white trailer. Tracy was wanted in Spartanburg for Attempted Murder, Discharging a Weapon into a Vehicle, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said these charges are connected to an incident on September 28, 2021, along E. Lanford Street. According to the incident report, Tracy shot a firearm into a vehicle during a domestic dispute.
Officers believed that Tracy had recently passed through Amarillo, TX. After a "be on the lookout" was sent out, officers from Tucumcari and the surrounding areas began to look for Tracey.
At around 6:21 p.m. on Thursday, officers found the suspect's vehicle parked in a gas station in San Jon, NM. When Tracy saw the officers, he ran out the back of the building and went towards the Convention Center.
State Police, the tactical team, the Aerial Drone Unit and the New Mexico State Police Helicopter all responded and began searching.
On October 8, 2021, at around 12:10 a.m., the helicopter crew found Tracy hiding along the frontage road of Route 66. Officer said they took Tracy into custody and booked him into the Quay County Detention Center in Tucumcari, NM
Tracy is also facing charges in New Mexico, according to officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.