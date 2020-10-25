CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Clemson needed a second-half surge to put away pesky Syracuse 47-21 and win its 27th straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.
The Orange were the last league team to beat the Tigers in 2017 and threw a scare into them this time, trailing just 27-21 in the second half.
But Clemson got a scoop-and-score TD by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and two of Travis Etienne's three rushing touchdowns over the final 17 minutes to gain control.
Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdowns as Clemson started 6-0 for a sixth straight season.
