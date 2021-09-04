FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Clemson, S.C. Uiagalelei finally has the national spotlight to himself. Uiagalelei and the No. 3 Tigers meet the fifth-ranked Bulldogs Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic, a neutral site game in Charlotte, N.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP, File)