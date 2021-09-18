CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson survived a wild finish to escape Georgia Tech with a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Shipley had two scoring runs of 3 yards, the last coming midway through the fourth quarter as the Tigers needed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to escape close call from the Yellow Jackets in the ACC opener for both teams. Clemson's defense has not given up a touchdown in its three games this season as its offense continues to search for a successful rhythm. The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.
