COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M's career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the No. 7 Aggies routed South Carolina 48-3 on Saturday night.
Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided.
Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 — all in the Southeastern Conference — for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016.
South Carolina, coming off an off week, had no answer.
The Gamecocks are 2-4.
