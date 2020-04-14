PICKENS COUNTY, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- A suspect accused in the death of an 89-year-old Upstate woman will remain in police custody after facing a judge Tuesday morning.
The investigation into the victim's death unfolded along Mills Avenue on Sunday afternoon, April 12. We confirmed with Liberty PD that the scene was a death investigation around 7:30 p.m.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office later confirmed an elderly woman had been found dead in her home, and said the woman's death was ruled a homicide.
The coroner identified the victim as 89-year-old Margaret Alice Karr.
On April 13, Thomas James Chapman was identified as a potential suspect during a neighborhood canvas, police say.
According to arrest warrants, Karr was strangled and sexually assaulted by her attacker before she was killed with a knife. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 13, with results expected within 8-12 weeks.
Chapman was taken into custody on Monday and faced a judge Tuesday morning. The judge informed Chapman of his rights and told him he would have to face a circuit court judge at a later date for bond and was held in custody.
Chapman is facing the following charges:
- Murder Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature
- Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime
- Petit Larceny
