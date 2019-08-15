Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man facing attempted murder charges among other things was denied bond on Thursday morning in a Greenville County bond court.
Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown said Tuesday three deputies suffered minor injuries while taking the suspect, accused of firing at city police officers and a state trooper during a pursuit, into custody.
The incident began when Brown said a man and woman in a vehicle flagged down a Greenville city police officer outside the QuikTrip on Mauldin Road and alerted the officer that a man with a gun in a silver Honda had fired shots at them.
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said that officer then tried to pull the silver Honda over along Pleasantburg Drive. Instead of stopping, the vehicle made a sudden U-turn and the driver fired shots of a the pursuing officer.
The Honda eventually turned back into the QT parking lot on Mauldin Road, where Brown said the driver fired shots at a SC Highway Patrol vehicle that was parked at the gas station. The driver then took off again and began speeding down Augusta Road with police and deputies pursuing.
During the chase, speeds topped out at around 80 miles per hour, Miller said.
When the suspect was nearing the QT at the corner of White Horse Road and Grove Road, Brown said deputies made the call to forcible stop the Honda.
Brown said the suspect continued to resist arrest after the stop and had to be tased.
Three deputies suffered minor injuries while trying to take the suspect into custody. Brown said one of those deputies had to be treated at the hospital.
The suspect, Cedric D. Arnold, was also taken to the hospital.
Brown said Arnold will be charged with two counts of attempted murder, multiple weapons offenses, and resisting arrest with injury to a law enforcement officer.
Miller said Arnold has a history of convictions dating back to 1999.
The police chief said the entire incident unfolded over a span of 9 minutes.
It started at 7:55 a.m. when the officer was first notified of the gunfire. At 8:04 a.m. the vehicle had been immobilized, and by 8:06 a.m. Arnold was in custody.
According to officers, no one was hurt by the gunfire.
Arnold is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
