GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to investigate a fatal collision on Interstate 85 Tuesday.
Highway Patrol responded to the collision just after 6:30 p.m.
According to troopers, a 2000 Dodge pickup truck was disabled on I-85 near mile marker 48. Troopers say a 2004 Chevy SUV with a tow dolly was legally parked at the scene as well.
Highway Patrol says around 5:41 p.m., 34-year-old Irakli Samkharadze was traveling south on I-85 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck the disabled Dodge, then a passenger standing outside the vehicle, then the SUV.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified that passenger as, 51-year-old Richard Caldwell. Caldwell had gotten out of the Dodge to attend to the vehicle, when he was struck by the Jeep driven by Samkharadze.
Unfortunately, troopers say Caldwell died at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Samkharadze was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. He appeared in court on November 27, where he was denied bond.
MORE NEWS - "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement" District says after child cruelty allegations arise against former Spartanburg teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.