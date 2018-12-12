SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers have charged a man in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a beloved elementary school crossing guard in Spartanburg.
Emma Taylor, 73, was struck on October 30 around 7:15 a.m. on Fernwood Glendale Road near Jesse Boyd Elementary, where she worked as a crossing guard. She passed away on the evening of Oct. 31.
Spartanburg District 7 Superintendent Russell Booker said Taylor served as a crossing guard after a career with the Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
Troopers said Kenneth Sullivan was charged in the case.
The 27-year-old from Spartanburg is charged with leaving scene of crash resulting in death, driving under suspension, and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center’s online jail roster.
Sullivan appeared in bond court for a hearing on Wednesday. The judge denied bond in the case.
The hearing was an emotional one for Taylor's family.
The solicitor read a letter Sullivan wrote to the Taylor family during the proceedings.
The family spoke afterwards, saying they are grateful to finally have some answers in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.