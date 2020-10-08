GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they arrested a man they say shot a 24-year-old in a CVS parking lot earlier this week.
Deputies said they were called to the CVS on East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Deputies said the shooting took place in the parking lot and one victim, later identified as 24-year-old Lemarcus Raekwon Martin, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound nearby.
Police say Martin was located along Stone Avenue near I-385. Police blocked off that section of roadway until EMS and deputies arrived. Stone Avenue reopened to traffic just before 8 p.m.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said that Martin passed away at the hospital.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office F.A.I.S.T. team arrested 25-year-old Jaqueze Mikal Butler-Mcrae.
Deputies say an investigation revealed that Butler-Mcrae and a female drove to the CVS and got into an altercation at which time the female's brother, Lamarcus Martin, responded and was ultimately shot when the suspect opened fire on him.
Butler-Mcrae is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Butler-Mcrae was denied bond during a hearing Thursday afternoon. The judge said a Circuit Court official would have to make determination about bond at a later date.
The victim's family also asked that the suspect not make contact with his children or their mother, who is also related to the victim. The judge added that as a condition during the hearing but said a Circuit Court judge may rule against that if bond is granted at a later date.
