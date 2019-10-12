GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police say two 16-year-old victims are in critical condition after being shot by another teen on October 10.
Public information officer Capt. Ron Ramsey confirmed the shooting on Rodgers Street to FOX Carolina just before 7 p.m.
Gaffney police chief Chris Skinner eventually revealed the victims' age and condition to us on scene, noting one victim was shot multiple times.
Later in the evening, Skinner identified the suspect as 19-year-old Noah Allen Blanton of Gaffney. Blanton was taken to the hospital following the incident, but was later released.
Blanton faces the following charges:
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Skinner also tells FOX Carolina the address on Rodgers Street saw at least one report of shots fired during the summer of 2019.
Saturday, October 12, Blanton faced a Cherokee County judge in bond court, where he was denied bond.
