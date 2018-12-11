GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Four children have tragically passed away after a collision in Greenville County, and the man accused of driving the car is being held in jail on no bond after he was accused of driving under the influence.
The Greenville County Coroner said three young children were killed in a car crash on East Mountain Creek Church Road early in the morning on Friday, December 7.
The crash happened just after midnight.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was traveling north on Highway 253 in a van with four juveniles inside, when the van ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt according to troopers, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial by EMS.
Of the four children, troopers say three of them died on scene from injuries in the crash.
The victims were identified as Arnez Yaron Jamison, Jr., age 4, Robbiana Evans, age 6, and Jamire Halley, age 8.
On Sunday, December 9, the Greenville County Coroner's Office announced that 2-year-old Ar'mani Jamison had passed away after several days in the pediatric ICU at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The coroner said Monday afternoon an external exam had been performed and determined Ar'mani's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
The coroner said Robbiana and Jamire were students at Gateway Elementary School.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Jamire Halley was a third grader and Robbiana Evans was a kindergartner.
Brotherton said grief counselors were at the school Friday for students and staff.
Troopers said at least one child was wearing a seat belt, but the investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, December 9, Arnez Yaron Jamison was formally charged in connection to the crash. His charges from SCHP are as follows:
- Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, three counts
- 2nd Degree Driving Under Suspension (Non DUI)
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Child Endangerment
On Tuesday, Dec. 11, Jamison appeared in magistrate court for a bond hearing. He was denied bond and his case will proceed in circuit court.
FOX Carolina spoke with Brittany Elliott, the co-worker of the children's mom. They both work at a KFC and Taco Bell location in Traveler's Rest, and Elliott says the loss has shaken her team to the core.
“We just are all devastated and in disbelief," said Elliott. “It’s been kind of hard to keep it together here today.”
Today has been so difficult for the team, Elliott says they can't keep their minds off of it without feeling the pain from the loss.
“We can’t stop thinking about it. One person mentions it, everyone starts crying," said Elliott. “She’s trying to keep her spirits up, but it’s kind of hard for her to do that right now.”
Throughout the pain, however, Elliott says the team is there to support their colleague through this.
“We just want her to know she has our support 1000%," she said. “Anything she needs, we will be there for her.”
A GoFundMe has been set up by the co-workers of the children's mother.
Relatives have also set up a GoFundMe to support the family.
