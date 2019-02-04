WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Williamston Police Department said Monday that a man had been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence after an early morning altercation.
Officers said they responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Williams Street around 3 a.m. Monday.
The two officers who responded were told a man was shooting inside the home with a woman and children inside. Upon arrival, they encountered a man standing at the rear of the house.
He reportedly fired shots at the officers. Eventually, police were able to command him to drop the weapon and take him into custody with the use of a Taser.
Officers say no one was injured in the encounter.
36-year-old Joshua Blake Taylor was charged with the following
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- One count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Taylor went through bond court Monday afternoon. He was denied bond and is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.
