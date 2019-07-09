COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The University of South Carolina's Athletics Department announced there will be no changes to alcohol sales policies at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.
As in previous years, Athletics Director Ray Tanner said the sale of alcoholic beverages will only be limited to premium seating areas for the upcoming football season.
Athletics has been considering selling alcohol in general seating areas, including points-of-sale, processing sales, impact on other venue services, security, and other factors that would impact the fan experience after the Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas at home athletics events earlier this year.
"Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change," Tanner said in a news release. "We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete."
USC's first home game will be on Sep. 7 against Charleston Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.