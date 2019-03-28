WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) — There are still many unanswered questions as deputies and and a South Carolina school district investigate the death of a fifth grader after an elementary school fight.
Officials said 10-year-old RaNiya Wright was airlifted to the hospital after being hurt in the fight Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School. She died Wednesday at a children's hospital.
Deputies said only two students were involved and that no weapons were used in the scuffle.
The other child was suspended, the school districts said. Officials have not released the other child's name and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday,.
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the school district are investigating. The circumstances leading up to the fight are still unclear, but the school district said the fight broke out in a classroom.
"We are still unable to disclose any information regarding this incident due to this being an on-going investigation," said Shalane Lowes, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, said in an email.
WEDNESDAY STATEMENTS
The Colleton County School District initially released this statement:
The Colleton County School District has learned from law enforcement officials that the student transported to the Medical University of South Carolina passed away on March 27 at 9:39 a.m. We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time.
CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community, while also providing updates on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this matter through our website (colletonsd.org). We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.
SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman tweeted a statement Wednesday morning, saying her "heart aches" and calling for thoughts and prayers.
THURSDAY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING GETS HEATED
The Colleton County School board met on Thursday and went into a two-plus hour executive session to draft a statement.
When the public session resumed and officials delivered their brief remarks, some gathered in the board room were upset and began shouting.
Below are the remarks delivered by the chairman:
“It is with great sadness that our board is speaking with you today. Forest Hills Elementary and our community as a whole has experienced a great loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family. Our district will continue to support them in any way possible as well as offer support to our students, community and staff as we deal with this loss. Our district is cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office as they continue their investigation. We understand that this is an emotional and difficult time for our community. Our board and district have received multiple requests for information. Due to the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws we cannot share specific details at this time. Out of respect for the families and the integrity of this investigation, we request that the public remain patient and focused on supporting this community during this time of tragedy.”
The Colleton County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Foster, had this to add:
I would like to offer our condolences to the Rright family on behalf of the entire district. We will continue to support them as they navigate this difficult time. As Chairman Mabry said, we are offering support at this time to our students to our staff through our guidance counseling services. Our district remains committed to supporting our community through this mourning and healing period in times of loss. I want to ensure our entire community that we are taking this incident very seriously and cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. We thank them for being here today to share with us during executive session. Providing a safe learning environment is a top priority for our district. After the investigation is completed, we will narrowly review the findings and address any areas of concerns throughout the investigation. Right now, we will remain focused on supporting our students, our employees, our parents, and the community through this. I want to let parents know that if their children experience any anxiety, sadness, or concern regarding this situation, please reach out to your child's school. We ask for the community's help regarding the spread of rumors and speculations and we want to thank the entire Colleton County community for their patience and support.
Board members did not release any new information in the case following their closed-door session.
HOW TO HELP
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with medical and funeral costs.
