BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County School District said they are investigating after Belton-Honea Path High School went on lockdown after a potential threat on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Belton Police Department, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a person contacted the police department and said he knew of a threat to shoot up a school.
Anderson School District Two said the following on their Facebook page:
This afternoon a potential threat was made against Belton Honea Path High School. Due to this all Anderson School District Two Schools are under a partial lockdown and BHP is under a full lockdown. We are working with law enforcement for guidance during this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. As always the safety of our students are our number 1 priority.
Police said initial information focused on Belton Honea Path High School, but in an abundance of caution Belton police contacted Anderson School District Two to secure Marshall Primary, Belton Elementary and Belton Middle Schools.
Belton PD said the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department provided extra patrol to assist Belton PD school resource officers at local schools. Schools were dismissed without incident at their regular times and no credible threat was found at any of the locations patrolled by deputies and officers.
JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway to identify the caller and potential threat.
