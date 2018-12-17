Pickens, County (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County sheriff said one inmate is dead and another is back behind bars after they escaped the Pickens County Jail early Tuesday morning.On December 7, they also announced a third man had been charged with attempting to escape during the ordeal.
Deputies say around 2:40 a.m. two to three inmates physically assaulted two detention officers in what Sheriff Rick Clark called a "pre-meditated plan to escape from the facility."
Around 2:53 a.m. Sheriff Clark says the first 911 calls came in to the communications center notifying deputies of the incident in progress.
As deputies arrived on scene, they say one of the inmates, identified as Timothy Cleveland Dill, was captured on Concord Church Road. Deputies say he was taken into custody without incident and is back behind bars.
Deputies say at the same time Dill was being arrested, a female homeowner, living in Meece Mill Road, called 911 reporting an unknown subject had kicked in her back door and she had shot him.
Sheriff Clark said the victim, a CWP holder, was home alone at the time of the incident, and fired one shot, striking the escaped convict. Deputies said when they arrived at the home, the suspect was dressed in prison clothing and was immediately identified as the second escapee.
The Pickens County coroner identified the deceased as Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr., 30. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff Clark said McLaughlin had no relation to the victim, and the victim, fearing for her life, was justified in what she did to protect herself from harm.
After an investigation from the 13th Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor's Office, it was determined that no criminal charges would be sought against the woman.
"Her actions in this matter are a textbook example of what type of actions the Protection of Persons and Property Act seek to provide absolute criminal immunity for," said Assistant Solicitor J. Baker Cleveland III.
The sheriff said the suspect was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The homeowner was uninjured in the break-in.
The two detention officers, one a female with over 16 years experience, and the other a male with 9 years experience, were both transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Sheriff Clark also praised the kinds of relationships these officers have with the inmates saying that some of the inmates, not involved in the assault and escape, attempted to rescue and aide the officers.
Sheriff Clark says once the case is completed it will be turned over to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office for review and final determination regarding any criminal violations.
Dill is facing several additional charges to be filed against him including escape and the assaults on the detention officers.
The charges include: Escape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault & battery first degree, strong arm robbery, and malicious injury to a jail.
Mr. Dill is detained within the Pickens County Detention Center after having bond denied on all charges.
On Friday, deputies said the continued investigation led to Pickens County jail inmate Timothy Paul Lucero being charged with attempted escape.
