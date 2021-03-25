FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- Lightning struck Franklin High School on Thursday as storms roll into the area.
Officials at Franklin High School said that the lightning did not damage the school, and they did not need to evacuate the building.
Fire and EMS crews arrived on the scene and left after accessing the situation, the officials said.
This lightning accompanied a line of storms pushing through the area on Thursday, which could also bring the threat of severe weather to the area.
The latest forecast: Strong storms possible Thursday night
