SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said it has been named an “eLearning” district by the South Carolina Department of Education, and will be able to assign regular classwork for students to complete virtually on days when school buildings must close for inclement weather during the 2020-21 school year.
This school year, days off due to snow or other weather conditions will become eLearning days and teachers will hold “office hours” to answer questions and provide support.
The district said students will be required to complete and submit all assignments during the eLearning days. The assignments will be due within five days of returning to school.
To help students and families prepare for inclement weather eLearning days, students will participate in “mock” eLearning days. The first two will be in-school practices on September 17 and October 1. Students will have a full-day at home practice on October 16.
Familes are asked to reference the SDOC eLearning Mock Day Guidelines to learn more.
