Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol, the State Transport Police and emergency crews in Cherokee County responded to an accident on I-85 Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned.
The accident happened near mile marker 91 between the Hyatt Street and West Floyd Baker Boulevard exits.
Part of I-85 northbound was blocked as crews worked to clear the overturned truck.
State Transport police say no one was injured in the crash.
