MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported traffic was affected due to a train derailment in McDowell County Sunday afternoon.
The Ashford North Cove Fire Department said they responded to the call that came in around 11:02 a.m. near Peppers Creek Road.
NC DOT said the derailment happened on the unpaved section of the road.
Firefighters said multiple rail cars flipped off the railed and tumbled down a 50-foot bank. The damage to the cars was described as pretty bad.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Firefighters say the train is with CSX.
A spokeswoman with CSX further clarified that four rail cars were derailed from a westbound track. The cars, which rolled down a hill, were confirmed to be carrying hazardous materials. The spokeswoman says personnel and contractors are on site to analyze the situation and clean up the area.
We've also been told by CSX that there is no immediate impact to the environment.
At 3:15 p.m. the scene remained active. NC DOT said the road is currently closed from the end of the pavement to the Mitchell County Line.
The full statement from CSX follows:
“At approximately 10:53 a.m. on Sunday, December 30th, a westbound CSX freight train derailed four cars at MP Z 196.2 near Peppers Creek Road/SR 1566 in Ashford, NC. There were no injuries to the crew. The four cars that derailed and rolled down a hill were transporting hazardous materials. Safety is our top priority and CSX personnel and contractors are on site to assess the situation and develop a plan to fully clean up and restore the area. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”
-CSX statement
