SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Fire Department says their firefighters were called out to a Pine Street restaurant early Sunday morning in response to a fire.
According to the department, their b-shift team responded to the Taco Bell to find the commercial structure engulfed in smoke and flames.
The Spartanburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pine Street Taco Bell on March 8, 2020.
They say fire attack, search and vertical ventilation were performed quickly and effectively.
The following crews responded to the scene:
- Northside Engine 63
- Truck 62
- Rescue 60
- Battalion 60
- Southside Engine 62
- Hillcrest Engine 65
- Croft Ladder 10
- Drayton
- North Spartanburg
- Hilltop, Whitney
- Roebuck Battalion 27
- North Spartanburg Battalion 20
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.
