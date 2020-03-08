Sptg Taco Bell Fire !

The Spartanburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pine Street Taco Bell on March 8, 2020. 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Fire Department says their firefighters were called out to a Pine Street restaurant early Sunday morning in response to a fire. 

According to the department, their b-shift team responded to the Taco Bell to find the commercial structure engulfed in smoke and flames. 

Fire crews douse flames at Spartanburg Taco Bell

1 of 8

They say fire attack, search and vertical ventilation were performed quickly and effectively. 

The following crews responded to the scene: 

  • Northside Engine 63
  • Truck 62
  • Rescue 60
  • Battalion 60
  • Southside Engine 62
  • Hillcrest Engine 65
  • Croft Ladder 10
  • Drayton
  • North Spartanburg
  • Hilltop, Whitney
  • Roebuck Battalion 27
  • North Spartanburg Battalion 20

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. 

