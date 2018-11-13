The Pickens County School District said no one was hurt when a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Garrett Road.

A spokesman for the school district said one Liberty Elementary School student was on the bus at the time. That student’s parents were notified and the student was taken to school on another bus.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

In another school bus crash in Greenville County, police said two adults were hurt and the driver of another car charged with hit-and-run.