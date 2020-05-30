GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Crowds gathered in downtown Greenville early Saturday afternoon, attending a peaceful protest following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Menneapolis, Minnesota.
The May 30 protest is one of two scheduled to take place in the city over the weekend. The second one is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. in Falls Park.
On Friday, a police officer who was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest with his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes, even after Floyd complained he could not breathe and lost consciousness, was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville released the following statement on the scheduled protests:
"The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend related to the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown. We are committed to ensuring the safety of those involved in the rallies and the Greenville community."
Greenville Mayor Knox White attended Saturday's rally and opened the event with a powerful speech where he spoke on his, and his city's, anger over Floyd's death.
"We're all here because we're proud to be here - because we're angry, we're upset," Knox said. "This action is an action that will live in infamy."
Knox and several other city officials attended the rally.
"We're all here because we want to be a voice for George Floyd - something he didn't have in that brief moment," the mayor said.
Protesters, many wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic is still a reality, brought signs calling for justice. Many "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" chants could be heard throughout the city streets.
Cars passing the group along North Main Street honked their horns in support.
A protest was also scheduled for Saturday morning in Columbia.
Governor McMaster took to social media to express his thoughts on protests:
South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd’s life. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 30, 2020
