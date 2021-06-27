SUNSET, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that no one was injured after firefighters responded to a large house fire on Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC.
According to Pickens County Emergency Services Director, Chief Billy Gibson, no one was injured during the fire, but the house was a total loss.
Chief Gibson says that crews are now wrapping up and preparing to leave the scene.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this article as more details are released.
More news: Family searches for missing Greenwood woman
The scene of a fire near Lake Keowee in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
Firefighters respond to an active fire in Sunset, SC (Pickens County Emergency Services, June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
The scene of a fire near Lake Keowee in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
Firefighters respond to an active fire in Sunset, SC (Pickens County Emergency Services, June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
A photo of a structure fire at Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC (June 27, 2021)
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.