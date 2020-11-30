ASHEVILE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Omni Grove Park Inn said there will be no public displays available for the National Gingerbread House Competition in 2020.
The annual gingerbread house contest is the largest in the world, per the hotel and this year, it will be held virtually.
"The competition will continue virtually without a public display of Gingerbread Houses at the historic hotel due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19," the hotel said on its website. Adding, "Considering this, the hotel is generating unique, engaging experiences in place of a physical display, including socially distanced alternatives for hotel guests and fans at home to view the Gingerbread finalists."
A renowned group of food, arts and media professionals – including Food Network star Carla Hall – will formally judge the Gingerbread designs.
