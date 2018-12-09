GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said all schools and offices will be closed Monday because roads across the district are icy or slushy and temperatures are not expected to warm enough to melt on Sunday.
“We have confirmed power outages in 18 schools with no estimated time of restoration,” Beth Brotherton said in a news release. “The assessment of our facilities is continuing. Wind chills in the teens and forecast gusts up to 35 mph will likely combine with wet snow, rain, and freezing rain to cause additional downed trees and power outages, and hamper the restoration of power and the cleanup necessary to ensure safe travel. We do not believe a delay would be sufficient in this situation. “
Brotherton said refreezing is also a concern for Tuesday morning.
“Our ICE team will check roads and schools throughout the district (Monday) afternoon to assess travel conditions for Tuesday morning,” Brotherton said.
Officials will make a decision regarding Tuesday’sschool district schedule will be Made late Monday or by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
