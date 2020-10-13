SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca High School's head football coach confirmed Tuesday that the Bobcats will not play football games for the next two weeks.
The Bobcats had been scheduled to play Pendleton on Friday and Riverside next week.
No word yet on when those games will be rescheduled.
Greenville County Schools' also confirmed that Riverside's game for this week has been postponed.
MORE - Riverside postpones both JV and Varsity football games against Spartanburg High due to COVID-19
