TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A car rear-ended a school bus Friday afternoon in Travelers Rest.
School officials say the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. on Highway 25 at the intersection of Little Texas Road.
There were no students on board and the bus driver was uninjured.
A viewer sent in photos of a white sedan wedged underneath the back end of a school bus near the Walgreens.
Law enforcement are investigating the crash.
