GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Smoke on the Water says it will not be closing despite any rumors or questionable signage customers may have seen or heard.
The restaurant on Wednesday posted on Facebook about the ongoing issues with an ‘Available’ sign outside their building and assured customers they’ve been there for 14 years and are not planning on stopping yet.
Below is the full post:
Several months ago a rumor was started that Smoke on the Water was going out of business. Nothing could be further from the truth. Between another restaurant owner's Facebook post and an available sign on the building, those rumors have spread like wildfire.
The owner of our building was trying to lease the unoccupied retail and office space in the building, but the sign company placed the available sign directly above the Smoke sign. We tried for months to have the signed moved, but we were unsuccessful. When the current owner of the building took over, we asked again and the sign was finally moved. Unfortunately, this time the sign was moved to the ground level on the front of our restaurant.
I was assured today by the new landlord that the sign company was being contacted to move the sign to a new location in front of the Emporium space. After months of answering social media questions and phone calls, I hope this will finally put the rumor to rest. I appreciate everyone who has called to find out the truth, and I ask for you to share this post with your followers to help end this rumor once and for all.
I also hope that our loyal guests will continue to dine with us as we celebrate 14 years of business in this great town we call home. We look forward to seeing you at Smoke on the Water.
