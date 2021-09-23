GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Woodmont High School is now on lockout after a gun was found at the school Thursday, according to Greenville County Schools.
Law enforcement and administrative staff found the BB gun that looks like an actual gun after some students saw it and told them, according to the district.,
Law enforcement quickly took the gun and there was no threat to the school.
BB guns aren't allowed on school property and the district has a zero tolerance policy for situations like this.
It isn't known what actions will be taken as of now.
Law enforcement and administrative staff are still investigating the incident.
