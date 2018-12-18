GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies and officials have declared Carolina High School safe after a caller threatened a bombing and shooting on Tuesday.
Greenville County deputies said dozens of deputies and bomb dogs responded to the school after the threat was called in to the school's main office.
Greenville County Schools said the school went into full lockdown, which was lifted just after 3 p.m.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the call came in around noon. The caller claimed to have placed pipe bombs around the school and also threatened to come to the school at 12:15 p.m. and carry out a school shooting.
School resource officers were already at the school and dozens of additional deputies were on the scene within minutes, blocking entrances to the school and closing off Staunton Bridge Road behind the school.
As of 1:30, Flood said deputies had not found any evidence of an actual threat but said bomb teams would perform a thorough search before clearing the building.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, wanted to assure parents that no one was hurt and there was no active shooter at the school, despite any misinformation that be spreading via text messages.
"This is not a response to someone being injured, this is a precautionary measure to keep people from being injured," Brotherton said.
Brotherton asked parents to be patient as officials and deputies worked to ensure the building was safe for students to leave.
Deputies also asked parents not to come up to the school until the building has been deemed safe because parents will not be allowed into the school to sign their children out.
The pastor of Welcome Baptist Church, located across Anderson Road from the school, said parents could wait at the church until they can pick up their children.
Shortly after 3 p.m. deputies advised that the building was safe.
"Our bomb dogs and deputies have done secondary searches on the first and second floor, exterior, and everything is safe," Flood stated.
Flood said the size of the school made the search difficult.
"It's an enormous school and the fact that we did not know where these potential pipe bombs were, we had to check everything," Flood stated.
Deputies don't yet know who placed the threatening call. When investigators pinpoint a suspect, Flood said charges are expected.
"That individual could potentially be facing threats of a bomb device, in addition to school threats, we just really want to convey the message of the chaos this causes, but we want to reiterate how thankful we are to the administration at Carolina High School, the Greenville County School district, the staff, the students here for the order that they maintained," Flood stated.
Brotherton said she too was thankful for the peaceful and safe resolution.
"We're thankful that again the process worked with no injured children and that we can all reunite this giant group of parents with their kids tonight, Brotherton said.
Brotherton said counselors would be available for students on Wednesday.
"... And we'll be understanding if the parents feel the need to keep their kids home and hug them," Brotherton added.
School returned to normal for the remainder of the day but parents were allowed to enter the building eight at a time if they chose to check their children out early.
