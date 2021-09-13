COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - One lucky South Carolinian has the opportunity to win big after nobody won the jackpot over the weekend, according to the Lottery.
The Lottery said with no jackpot winner Saturday, the jackpot for Monday night has jumped to $417 million dollars.
Powerball tickets are two dollars and available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state of South Carolina. Anyone interested in playing should pick up a ticket by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.
