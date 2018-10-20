(FOX CAROLINA) Friday night's Mega Millions drawing didn't end with a winner- meaning the jackpot just keeps rising.
Now valued at $1.6 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is bound to become the largest prize in the nation's history.
Friday's numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.
You can purchase tickets for $2 at most grocery stores and convenience stores in South Carolina.
If a jackpot winning ticket is sold in South Carolina, it will be the state’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.
The chance of selecting all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a slim one in 302.5 million.
The next drawing will be Tuesday, October 23.
You can watch the drawing on FOX Carolina's 11 O'Clock News.
