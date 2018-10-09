WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said a longtime meteorologist was placed on leave after he was charged with multiple sexual misconduct offenses involving a 13-year-old victim, according to a WLJA report.
WLJA states David Soroka, 53, of Rockville, MD was arrested after admitting to the teen’s family that he had licked, smelled, and sucked the teen’s feet on multiple occasions during “play dates” at his time.
The teen told investigators the abuse took place in a bedroom Soroka called the “Room of Pain.” The abuse occurred approximately ten times between July and August of 2018.
