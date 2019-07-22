LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Liberty Fire Department confirmed they responded to a small residential fire along Edgemont Avenue.
Thankfully, the scene was over quickly Monday night and nobody was hurt, firefighters say.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
MORE NEWS
North Carolina dad who died in freak beach accident will donate his organs, parents say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.