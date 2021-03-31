GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-Nine children with autism were stuck without a ride to therapy today and a local non-profit is facing thousands in repair costs after the catalytic converters in their buses were stolen—
We’re digging into the rise in catalytic converter thefts tonight—and talking to a mechanic about how it can only take minutes.
Project Hope has serving those on the autism spectrum for 25 years and they are now scrambling to work out logistics now that someone took the catalytic converters off of both of their buses.
Thefts that left a group of kids without a bus ride to school and therapy.
Susan Sachs, Project Hope Co-Executive Director, says, "in the mist of COVID, it was financially a huge challenge for our nonprofit and I know we have really struggled to keep our doors open."
Now they are facing thousands in repairs - for a second time- and possibly a long wait as well.
"The last catalytic converter that we had to buy because it was also stolen was almost $3400. Where it is also saying getting a mechanic who can say yes I can get one and put it on there," Sachs says.
A local mechanic showed me where a catalytic converter was cut off of a Tahoe brought to his shop - and how the replacement took about 5 months to get here.
He says legislation has been proposed that will hopefully deter these crimes.
Thomas Wootton, from First Class Halt says, "From my understanding, to hold the scrap metal facilities accountable for the material they are handling so if someone brings a catalytic converter in to sell it they are going to want documentation of where that part came from."
We reached out to the Greenville Sheriff's Office about similar thefts.
In 2019, there were 31 and in 2020, 194. This year, up until March 10th, there have been 83.
The legislation says:
a secondary metals recycler may not knowingly purchase the following types of scrap metal in its original manufactured form:
(1) metal manhole covers that are used to cover street or alley service personnel access entrances to municipal sewers and storm drains;
(2) brass or bronze valves or fittings that are commonly used on structures for access to water for the purpose of extinguishing fires;
(3) brass or bronze commercial potable water backflow preventer valves that are valves commonly used to prevent backflow of potable water into municipal domestic water service systems from commercial structures;
(4) water meters that are used for measurement of the use and consumption of domestic water;
(5) aluminum trench shoring that is commonly used for shoring below ground trenches and excavations for the construction of buildings and structures;
(6) aluminum loading ramps that are manufactured and used for loading motor vehicles for hauling the motor vehicles;
(7) aluminum or stainless steel beer or malt beverage kegs that are commonly used by brewers or producers for the sale and transportation of beer or malt beverages; or
(8) catalytic converters. For the purposes of this item, 'catalytic converters' means motor vehicle exhaust system parts that are used for controlling the exhaust emissions from motor vehicles and that contain a catalyst metal.
(B) This section does not apply to or prohibit the purchase or possession of the types of items listed in subsection (A) and that are acquired in transactions with industrial accounts or with authorized car dealerships.
