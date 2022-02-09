GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate non-profit is hoping to make a difference in the lives of many after they return home from prison. Now, a new focus is being put on women as they face re-entry.
Soteria Community Development Corporation "will be opening up a 16-bed transitional house for women that are returning home from incarceration," CEO and Founder Jerry Blassingame told FOX Carolina.
This will directly provide women help with housing, employment, occupational licenses, mentorship, and much more.
We asked Blassingame why he geared this toward women.
"There are not a lot of services [for women]."
“I know how scary it can be, I know the uncertainty, I understand all the fears and challenges people face," said April Barksdale, Program Director for the women's house.
Barksdale understands first-hand what the future women of the home are dealing with. She was incarcerated herself for five years but has successfully been re-entered ten years ago. Because of her experience she feels excited to help women understand the ins and outs of navigating what may seem like a new life.
“Hey, we still see goodness in you," Barksdale said. "We don’t see South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate number 312241, we see you.”
“Our programs are six months to one year," Blassingame said. "If they get to one year and feel like they need some more time, we can give them an extension for six more months.”
The house is currently undergoing renovations but is expected to be open sometime in April.
