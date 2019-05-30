GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Thursday that Southwest will begin offering daily nonstop flights between the Greer airport and Baltimore in November.
The new service from GSP to BWI will begin on November 3.
Flights will operate daily on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 jets.
GSP said the flights to Baltimore will provide easy access to the Washington, DC area, and connecting flight possibilities for dozens of additional destinations nationwide.
