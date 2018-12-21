(FOX Carolina) - Kids (and parents) who are worrying about tracking Santa's movements on Christmas Eve need not worry; the team at NORAD will still keep an eye on him this year.
A tweet posted by the official NORAD and US Northern Command Twitter account says that even with a government shutdown looming, they will still track the holly jolly man. They say that this is because the military personnel who track Santa are volunteers; more than 1,500 service members put in the effort each year to make this endeavor happen.
In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc— NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018
NORAD has been tracking Santa for the last 63 years, and they plan on keeping it up.
