David Hanson

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2010 file photo, Air Force Lt. Col. David Hanson, of Chicago, takes a phone call from a child in Florida at the Santa Tracking Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base near Colorado Springs, Colo. Santa is already piling up monster numbers on social networking sites this season, so the volunteer Santa-trackers at NORAD are bracing for tens of thousands of calls and emails when their operations center goes live on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

 Ed Andrieski

(FOX Carolina) - Kids (and parents) who are worrying about tracking Santa's movements on Christmas Eve need not worry; the team at NORAD will still keep an eye on him this year.

A tweet posted by the official NORAD and US Northern Command Twitter account says that even with a government shutdown looming, they will still track the holly jolly man. They say that this is because the military personnel who track Santa are volunteers; more than 1,500 service members put in the effort each year to make this endeavor happen.

NORAD has been tracking Santa for the last 63 years, and they plan on keeping it up.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.