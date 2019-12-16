ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Norfolk Southern railroad crews were working to get train cars back on the tracks after an incident on tracks along Glenn Street Monday afternoon.
No intersections were blocked.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the railroad company and the Anderson police department for additional details.
No other information was immediately available.
