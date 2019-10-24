RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health on Thursday announced the first reported flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season.
The death happened during the first week of October and involved an adult in the central part of the state. No other details about patient will be released.
During the 2018-19 flu season, 208 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 391 deaths during the 2017-18 flu season. Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.
The CDC says the best way to avoid the flu is to get a flu shot. Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. To find a flu shot location near you, visit flu.nc.gov.
In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February.
