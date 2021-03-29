BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 4-year-old North Carolina boy drowned after his body was found in a pool at a rental home.
The Beaufort Gazette reports Beaufort County Coroner David Ott says Aanay Sojitra of Cary, North Carolina died at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Ott says the child was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head when he fell into the pool and was found after 10 to 15 minutes.
The child was taken to Hilton Head Hospital before being rushed to the Savannah hospital.
