(FOX Carolina) – The USDA said North Carolina-based Two Brothers Pork Skins is recalling an undetermined amount of pork skin products.
The USDA said the products are being recalled because they were “produced without meeting the federal requirements to develop and implement a hazard analysis and system of preventive controls to improve the safety of the products, known as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points; the omission of safe handling instructions on the package; and due to misbranding.”
These are the products being recalled.
- 16-oz. (1-lb.) plastic (semi-translucent) containers of “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CUERITOS PORK SKIN IN BRINE” on the label.
- 1-lbs. (16-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.
- 15-lbs. (240-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.
The recalledproducts contained tomato puree, chorizo powder, vinegar, orange juice, garlic, black pepper, onion and spices, which were not declared on the product labels.
