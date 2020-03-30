RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, North Carolina health officials announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the state were nearing 1,500.
The state saw it's first official death from the virus on March 25. It has now risen to six, with health officials expecting the number to continue to rise in the days ahead.
As of 11 a.m. on March 30, there were 1,307 reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Almost 21,000 tests had been completed, and 137 people are currently hospitalized.
Details on the individuals who passed away were not immediately released.
Governor Cooper issued a state at home order that went into effect Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
You can track North Carolina cases here.
