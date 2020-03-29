RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina health officials reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had risen to 1,040 across 60 counties as of Sunday, March 29th.
The state also saw it's first official death from the virus on Wednesday. A nursing home resident with additional health issues died in Cabarrus County. Gov. Roy Cooper said a person from Virginia who was traveling in North Carolina died from coronavirus complications.
Since Wednesday, four more deaths related to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.
Health officials expect those numbers to continue to rise in the days ahead.
In the meantime, Governor Cooper issued a state at home order. Details were not released on these cases.
Health officials said they are awaiting results of fore than 15,000 of the COVID-19 tests that have been administered.
You can track North Carolina cases here.
